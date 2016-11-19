Theme based programmes during ‘11 years of public welfare’ campaign

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shjivraj Singh Chouhan deliberated with the officers on the plan of “11 years of Public Welfare’ campaign at Mantralaya Today. Chouhan has told the officers that theme based programmes should be conducted during the campaign. Make efforts that programmes should be composed in such a manner that a grand convention takes a form at each division level.

Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh was present on the occasion. CM Chouhan further mentioned that people should be apprised about the welfare works undertaken by the state government during 11 years. Also organise programmes to benefit people by the various welfare schemes of the government. He said that achievements of the government should be explained in a simple way and in simple language to facilitate people to understand it and come forward to derive benefit.

Also encourage them to avail benefits of various welfare schemes. It is informed in the meeting that the programmes have been fixed during the campaign. Deliberations on the outline of Youth convention in Rewa division, labourers convention in Sagar division, Farmers convention in Ujjain division, women-empowerment convention in Chambal division, self help groups convention in Jabalpur division and Schedule tribe convention in Indore division took place in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretaries Deepak Khandekar, Iqbal Singh Bains and Radheshyam Julaniya, Principal Secretaries to CM Ashok Varnval and S.K. Mishra, Commissioner Public Relations Anupam Rajan, Secretaries to CM Vivek Agarwal and Hariranjan Rao, OSD to CM Adarsh Katiyar and other Officers were present in the meeting.