The new poster of Tumhari Sulu is here feat. Vidya Balan

October 26, 2017 4:40 pm

The new fresh poster of Vidya Balan starrer ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is out now The makers of the film shared the poster on social media in which the Vidya is seen balancing a lemon on a spoon in her mouth for a race.

‘Tumhari Sulu’ is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands. The movie is a comedy-drama which is being directed by adman Suresh Triveni. It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on November 17.

