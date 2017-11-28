The First Poster of ‘Padman’ feat. Akshay Kumar is out!

After releasing the first look of the film and its lead actors, now makers of ‘Padman’ have released the first official poster of the film. In the poster, we can see Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of the film standing on a pile of cotton and raising his hand.

The tagline of the film also attracted us which reads, “Super Hero Hai Yeh Pagla”. Earlier when the first look has released the tagline was “The True Story of a Real Super Hero”.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the poster. He wrote, “Super hero hai yeh pagla, aa raha hai 26th January, 2018 ko : #PadMan! @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”.

‘Padman’ is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is written and directed by R.Balki. It’s the first production venture of Twinkle Khanna. The film is slated to release on 26th January 2018.