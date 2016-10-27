Terror Wide Net

The President Mr Pranab Mukherjee has warned that no country was safe from terror today. He stressed the urgent need for all the countries in the world to unite to fight against the menace. In the world the Pakistan is the mothership to terrorism. Most of the terror gangs are located and protected in Pakistan.

They do not know any other job and they are professional murderers. They are very ruthless and barbarous. In Peshawar Pakistan are they attacked school and killed two hundred children and burnet alive the lady teacher.

The President said that these terrorists have no ideals and they want only destruction. The Pakistan once went to the extent to providing its swat valley region to terrorists as autonomous region to live and operate as they like. But Pakistan retreated from it under US pressure.

The other day the Islamic state 3 terrorists suicide squad attacked the police academy at Quetta, the capital of its Baluchistan province dominated by Shias. The I.S. is Sunni terror outfit targeting Shia Muslims and Kurds. The President pointed out that India had suffered terror for a long time.

It is not easy to fight terror on individual basis and warned that no country was safe today. All the countries and global governance institutions like the United Nations should work together to eradicate this menace from the world. The challenges of the U.N. today are many bold beyond to role of peace keeping.

To fulfill the aspiration of the people in the 21st century it is necessary that U.N. reform. The Islamic state terror outfit of Sunni clan has ruined the Iraq, Syria, Libiya, Tunishia, beyond recovery in the long time to come. The ruthless and cruel Boko Haram raided a girls high school in Nigeria and kidnapped truck load of all the girls. They were either to forcibly married or sold out.

It is all carried out on the name and service of Islam. The world cannot carry on under such inhuman conditions and must unite urgently to wipe out the terrorism. The Pakistan must realize these professional terrorists will ruin the Pakistan itself. It is already isolated being a safe heaven of terrorists.