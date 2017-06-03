Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Terror funding: NIA conducts raids at several places in Delhi, Kashmir

June 3, 2017 1:48 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out early morning raids at several places in Kashmir and Delhi. According to official sources, the raids were carried out against separatists in connection with terror funding.

In the national capital, the NIA carried out raids at eight places on suspected Hawala traders, they said. Moreover, NIA carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir in connection with funds being received from Pakistan for carrying out subversive activities in the Valley.

