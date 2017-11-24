Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Tendulkar to flag off IDBI Kolkata marathon

November 24, 2017 6:28 pm

Agencies, Kolkata

After a successful inaugural edition, IDBIFederal Life Insurance today announced its Kolkata Full Marathon forsecond edition to be held on February 4 and former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the run from Red Road.Participants across the country can register online by logging on tohttp://www.kolkatafullmarathon.com/.

Runners can register online for all the four categories which include;42.2K Full Marathon (minimum age – 18), 21.1K Half Marathon (minimumage – 18 ) Timed 10K (minimum age – 14 as on 3rd Feb 2018) and 5K HopeRun (all minors must be accompanied by adults).

The fees for all categories varies; with full Marathon at Rs 1550/-,Half Marathon at Rs 1350/-, Timed 10K at Rs 850/- and 5K Hope Run atRs 650/-. Sachin Tendulkar said, “It is my vision is to see every Indian fit and healthy.

I am looking forward to being back in Kolkata. The energyand turn out witnessed last year was exhilarating. I am hoping to seemore participation from Kolkata in the IDBI Federal Life InsuranceMarathon this year, which eclipses last year’s turnout. Come onKolkata! Chalo Shobai, Chalo Dourai!”

Posted in: Sports

