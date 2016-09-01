Ten teams in fray for Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tourney

Agencies, Chennai

Ten teams, including title holders Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), would vie for honours in the 90th edition of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament to be held here from tomorrow. The ten teams would be divided into two groups of five teams each. The top two from each group would qualify for the semifinals and the finals would be held on September 11.

The winner would get a cash award of Rs five lakh and the runner-up Rs 2.50 lakhs respectively. Talking to reporters here last night, Mr Srivatsan Subramaniam of Madras Cricket club (MCC) and Mr Arun Murugappan of Murugappa Group said apart from the prize money, cash awards of Rs.10,000 and a High-end bicycle would be given for the best player, best forward, best Midfielder, best Goal keeper/Defender, the Most Promising Player of the tournament and the Man of the Match of the Finals.”

The finals would be telecast live by doordarshan. Mr Manish N Gour would be the Tournament Director The teams: Group A: IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Air India, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT), Mumbai Hockey Association. Group B: Army XI, Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB), Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), Hockey Karnataka, Indian Railways.