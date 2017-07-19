Ten killed in Bihar road accident

Agencies, Hajipur

Eleven persons were killed and six injured today when an autorickshaw collided with a bus on NH-77 under Sarai police station area in Vaishali district. While nine people were killed on the spot, two other died when they were being rushed to a nearby hospital. Six people also sustained critical injuries in the road mishap. The Chief Minister has expressed his condolence to the bereaved families.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed has been announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The fatal accident took place when speeding bus hit the auto rickshaw after its driver lost control over his vehicle due to high speed on National Highway 77 (Muzaffarpur-Hajipur road) near Purani Bazar this morning. Those who were killed on the spot in the accident were occupants of auto rickshaw.