Telangana Girl In Race Of Miss India Title

Foraying into films after winning beauty pageants is very common. Here is a rare case of a Tollywood actress competing for a beauty pageant as prestigious as Miss India. Simran Choudhary, who acted in a Telugu film titled “Hum Tum (2014)”, is now competing for the coveted Miss India 2017 title.

She has to compete with 29 other gorgeous ladies from across the country to win the Femina Miss India title. The grand finale will be held in Rajasthan on June 25. For the unknown, Simran won the Miss Telangana 2017 pageant that was held in February this year. With oozing confidence, she is confident of winning the Miss India title and thus representing India at the Miss World pageant.