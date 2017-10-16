Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Teachers stage protest in support of their demands

October 16, 2017 10:18 am

Bhopal : Teachers staged demonstration at BHEL Dussehra grounds on Sunday under the aegis of Azad Adhyapak Sangh to protest against non-fulfillment of their long pending demands including merger of their services with the school education department.

Various leaders of the teachers said they have been raising the merger demand for last two decades and now intensify their stir. They said that the state government is apathetic and in-sensitive.

Other demands of the teachers include seventh pay-scale from January 1, 2016 as it has been given to the employees of other government departments, Guruji category of teachers should be given seniority from the day of their appointment, senior teachers should be promoted as lecturers besides being provided other facilities that are given to other government employees like pension, insurance, gratuity, house allowance and appointments on compassionate grounds.

