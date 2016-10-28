Tata Steel announce equity partnership for its Canadian iron ore mines

Agencies, Mumbai

Tata Steel Minerals Canada together with its parent companies signed Definitive Agreements for concluding investments of Canadian dollar 175 million as Equity and Canadian dollar 50 million as Debt with Government of Quebec’s investment entities, Resources Quebec (RQ) and Investment Quebec (IQ) respectively, totaling Candian dollar 175 million (nearly Rs 875 crore) The investment will result in an 18 percent equity stake for Resources Quebec in Tata Steel Minerals Canada in line with the carrying value of the investment in Canadian iron ore assets for Tata Steel.

Consequently, the shareholdings of Tata Steel and New Millennium Iron will be adjusted to 77.68 percent and 4.32 percent respectively, Tata steel said in a filing with BSE. Tata Steel Minerals Canada is a joint venture established in October 2010 by the Indian firm and New Millennium Iron Corp, with the former owning 94 per cent.

Tata Steel has invested in Eastern Canada to set up mining operations across several deposits straddled across the Quebec-Newfoundland and Labrador- peninsula and multiple processing facilities including a state-of-the-art beneficiation plant. The project has consequently enabled the development of infrastructure facilities including rail, roads, telecommunications and Port that has had significant positive impact in the socio economic landscape in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Group Executive Director (Finance and Corporate), Tata Steel Limited said “Today we have begun a new chapter in the future of iron ore mining in Eastern Canada. We are pleased to welcome Government of Quebec as a strategic equity partner to Tata Steel in this venture, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times for the global iron ore industry.

‘This investment signals Government of Quebec’s co-operation in supporting sustainable development in line with the objectives of its Plan Nord Initiative. We are confident that the Quebec Government’s investment will facilitate the implementation of Tata Steel Mineral Canada’s future plans of ramping up production, improving cost competitiveness and the development of the mineral deposits in Quebec ‘