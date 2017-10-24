Tata Motors RACEMO Bags 2018 German Design Award

Agencies, Mumbai

Tata Motors RACEMO has Bagged 2018 German Design Award(GDA) in the Gold category for International Excellence in “Exceptional Product Design”.

Designed at the Tata Motors Design Studio in Turin, Italy,The RACEMO combines strong expressions of Tata Motors’ IMPACT DESIGN elements i.e. Humanity Line, Slingshot Line and Diamond DLO, giving the car instant recognizability.

Commenting on the occasion, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, “Winning the prestigious German Design Council’s Gold Award for Automotive Design is a proud moment for us and , and is testament to the skill and passion of the Global Tata Motors Design team. We hope to continue on this path towards innovation and disruption in product design and technology.”

Adding to this, Pratap Bose, Head of Design, Tata Motors, said, “With the RACEMO winning the award for International Design Excellence, within a few months from its first global showcase, marks a very important milestone for Tata Motors Design Team. The RACEMO was the result of the intense collaboration between the design and engineering team at Tata Motors.”

The RACEMO has been built on an innovative MO-Flex platform, a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market, company release said.

RACEMO is India’s first globally developed ‘phygital’ car, merging the physical and digital worlds. Meant for the risk-taking, adventure loving, digitally native, mobile first technophiles of India, the RACEMO is also India’s first connected car.

Powered by Microsoft, RACEMO will bring alive connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial and mapping, and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles.

The RACEMO, which is the first Indian sports car available on Microsoft’s gaming platform Forza has already in just 8 months, over 2.2 million users experiencing this design, release added.