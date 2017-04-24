Talk to all under Vajpayee formula, can’t go on confronting your own people, Mehbooba tells PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she conveyed to him that dialogue will have to be held with the people of the state, otherwise there was no chance of any improvement of the situation.

“I impressed upon him the need to follow the road map given by (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee. How long will you go on confronting your own people,’ Ms Muft told reporters here, when asked about what transpired in her meeting with Mr Modi.

The meeting took place amid speculations that the Centre might go for Governor’s rule in the state. She also said she underlined to the Prime Minister, the need of restoring peace in the state before any dialogue could begin.

“Dialogue cannot be held in the midst of stone-pelting and sound of guns,’ she added. When asked whether she would favour including Hurriyat in the talks she was proposing, Ms Mufti said, ‘Atalji and Advaniji were for talks with all. We will have to begin where Vjapayeeji left, otherwise there is no chance of bringing normalcy and peace in the state.’