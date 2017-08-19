Swara Bhaskar and Jay Bhanushali begin shooting for ‘The Suicide Company Pvt. Ltd.’

Even though once and still considered a taboo, Suicide and depression are rarely the theme of films in Indian cinema. Depression is alarmingly rising in the youth and adults in India making it a major cause of concern.

Depression is usually caused by traumatic experiences, bad relationships, anxiety, and low self-worth; leading to suicide in many cases. Many people suffering from depression are unable to reach out and seek help due to the taboos and stigma attached to mental illness, resorting to suicide.

The Short movie titled ‘The Suicide Pvt. Ltd,’ is based on an innovative subject to combat and address this concern, Directed by Indian filmmaker Jehangir Irroni. It is produced by Shaleen V Vaid under the banner of Vistree.

Featuring Bollywood stars Jay Bhanushali and actress Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles, the film’s theme is based on “Suicide and Depression` which is written by Pragnya Tripathi, also a Clinical Psychologist by profession and Jehangir Irroni.