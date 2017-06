Bhopal : Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal organized a Cleaning Programme at Paryavaran Parisar under the “Swachhta Pakhwada (June 01-15)” on June 14, 2017.

All Officers/Officials attempted the cleaning of the Paryavaran Parisar and also encourage the general public to do cleaning. During the programme,

In-charge of the Museum Manoj Kumar Sharma told about the importance of clean environment and made an appeal to keep clean & healthy environment in and around their area.