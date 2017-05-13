Sustainable mobility solution can save Rs 3.9-lakh-cr : Report

Agencies, New Delhi

India can save 64 per cent of anticipated passenger road-based mobility-related energy demand and 37 per cent of carbon emissions in 2030, if it adopted a shared, electric and connected mobility future which would also result in saving of Rs 3.9-lakh-crore, a report said.

The report was prepared by an energy research institute Rocky Mountains Institute (RMI) and India’s national policy think-tank NITI Aayog. After launching the report, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said, “India’s process of urbanisation has just begun.

In next 4-5 decades, we will see 500-million getting into the process of urbanisation…. India will have to do very innovative and sustainable urbanisation… The crux is we have to live on the back of public transportation.” “India has to do a biggest disruption in the mobility sector. This report brings out that the mobility is universal thing and critical to improving quality of human life.”

Terming it as a huge opportunity for India, the CEO said the electric vehicles are the future transport of India. The energy efficiency of EV is over 90 per cent whereas diesel and petrol is that of 20 per cent. In the days to come, the cost of electric vehicles would become cheaper even after adding cost of the battery, which is quite costly now than that of petrol and diesel vehicles.

He hoped that the electric vehicles will come into India in a big way in a decade. However, he was of the view for early implementation of the report so that India could emerge as a global leader in electric vehicles. Favouring to make the electric vehicles manufacturing as an integral part of India’s strategy and programme to move forward to mobility solutions, Mr Kant said, “We need a very well-defined strategy to implement the suggestion made in this report.”