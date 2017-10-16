Suspected hawala operators are Pakistani nationals, booked under Foreigners Act

Bhopal : Two suspected hawala operators who were nabbed with Rs 80 lakh cash are Pakistani nationals who were violating visa norms to stay in Bhopal. The Superintendent of Police (North) Hemant Chouhan said the two are staying in Bhopal along with their families.

They run a business to evade suspicion and they are mainly involved in money laundering. The suspects have now been booked under the Foreigners Act. Earlier a case was registered against them for being in possession of unaccounted money.

The SP said the Mangalwara police have booked the accused under section 12, 13 and 14 of the Foreigners Act and launched investigations. The links of the two accused with hawala operators in Mumbai have come to light and are being probed.

The alleged hawala operators were arrested on October 13 and Rs 80 lakh seized from them. Dayanand Kukreja, 48, runs spices and dry-fruits shop and lives in Idgah Hills while his aide Bhadwani, 59, lives in Sindhi Colony, Berasia Road.