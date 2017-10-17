Sushma flags issue of H1B Visa with Congressional delegation

Agencies, New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday flagged the issue of H1B visa as a “strong concern” and sought bipartisan Congressional support for the same.

Ms Swaraj took up the matter in a meeting with the US Congressional delegation here.

A nine-member US Congressional delegation from the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology led by its Chairman Lamar Smith are in India to discuss issues concerning cyber security and space cooperation.

According to MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar, the Minister lauded the positive role of the US Congress in developing India-US strategic relations.

Ms Swaraj also welcomed the strong desire of the delegation to strengthen cooperation in strategic, economic, Space and Technology and space sectors, he said.