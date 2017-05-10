Supreme Court goes paperless; moves towards digital filing

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today took a step towards being paperless with Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploading the Integrated Case Management Information System on the apex court website, to mark the introduction of digital filing.

Mr Modi expressed confidence that the combination of “Information Technology” and “Indian Talent” would create “India Tomorrow.” Dwelling on the theme of technology, the Prime Minister spoke of the implications and possibilities that “Artificial Intelligence” could bring about.

He mentioned several occasions in the recent past, when people from various walks of life had come forward to help the poor and recalled the success of the “Give-It-Up” movement to give up LPG subsidy and the initiative of doctors across the country to treat poor pregnant women free of cost on the 9th of every month. In the same vein, he urged lawyers to come forward to provide pro-bono legal aid to the poor and needy.

‘This spirit brings about a positive change, and engenders a sense of responsibility,’ he said and added that it also created trust among the common people, which was the key to ‘New India.’ He said technology had often been equated to hardware in the past, and therefore, it was important to bring about a change in mindset.

‘Technology can only be embraced collectively within an institution,’ he said and pointed out that paperless initiatives save the environment, and are therefore a great service for future generations.

Speaking about the benefits of technology, the Prime Minister recalled the recently organised “Hackathon,” where 400 issues across ministries in the Government of India were identified, and 42,000 students from Indian Universities spent 36 hours in an attempt to solve them. The ministries were adapting many of the outcomes of this exercise, he added.