Super strokes seals stunning Pune win

Agencies, Pune

Ben Stokes brilliant maiden century unbeaten 103 steered Rising Pune Supergiant towards victory over the Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Pune here tonight. Chasing a modest 162 to win, the hosts were reeling at 42 for four when the England batsman came out firing on all cylinders to ensure that the good job done by the bowlers does not go waste.

Stokes braved cramps towards the end of the chase and batted with determination to help RPS take two points and enhance their Play-offs chances. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir had rocked the Lions’ batting order with a three-wicket burst to help his side bundle out the rivals for a modest 161 in 19.5 overs.

The Lions were off to a flying start with Brendon McCullum (45) and Ishan Kishan (31) adding 55 quick runs for the first wicket but lost wickets in a heap to lose way. Tahir not only broke the opening stand but also got rid of Aaron Finch (13) and Dwyane Smith (0) in successive balls.

The South African spinner conceded 27 runs in his four overs. Lions could not exploit a good batting wicket and if it was not for Dinesh Karthik’s sensible 29-run knock, they would not have put on board a respectable total.

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat (3/29) also took three wickets to wipe off the tail. Left-arm paceman Pradeep Sangwan provided the Lions a perfect start by scalping dismissing both Ajinkya Rahane (4) and Steve Smith (4) in the very first over.