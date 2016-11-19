Students should apply Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals in their life

Bhopal : Governor Omprakash Kohli said that students should apply ideals of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in their lives and publicise them in the country and abroad. Dr. Ambedkar had faith in socio-economic equality and serenity.

He used to encourage scheduled caste and tribes’ community for education and to become organize. Governor Kohli was addressing the convocation ceremony at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Science University at Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) today.

Governor Kohli mentioned that Social Science has important place in this era of Science and Technology. Dr. Ambedkar University mainly functions in social science, rural development and conduct studies and research on Dr. Ambedkar perceptions besides its publicity.

This University advocates eradicating of social drawbacks. He further mentioned that there is a need today to eliminate social and economic inequality by following the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar. Dr. Kohli said that the former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalaam used to say that students should keep their aims always high and should work with commitment to achieve success.

This university focusing social science holds different identity in the country. He said that Dr. Ambedkar’s life was full of struggle. He always struggled against social inequality and laid emphasis to make equality oriented society while constructing the Indian Constitution. Kohli praised the University for performing excellent works in social science field. He mentioned the University has established a special identity at national and international level.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gahlot said that the objectives of the University are to establish equality, serenity and harmony in society besides publicity of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals. Moreover, the university has to maintain high standard of studies and teachings always. The University has established Dr. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivanram study centers at 21 other university of the country. Poor students of economically weaker sections are being given high level education by the University.

Dr. Ambedkar all his life struggle for the upliftment of these sections of the society and worked for them. State’s Minister for School Education Vijay Shah said that remarkable work was carried out by Dr. Ambedkar for the upliftment of Dalit community. We need to follow the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar.

He informed that the state government at its own level provides facilities to the SC/ST students to pursue studies abroad. Moreover, the state government also provides facilities to them to study in private medical and engineering colleges of the country.

Vice Chancellor Dr. R.S. Kuril said that branches of Dr. Ambedkar University are being opened in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh. For this, 50 acre in each district has been provided by the district administration. This University holds special identity in the field of research in the country.

He administered oath of truth and allegiance to the students. Union Minister Gahlot was conferred with D.Lit and State’s Minister Shah was conferred with Ph.d in the programme. Governor Kohli distributed degrees to the students and paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar and Bhagwan Buddha in the beginning.