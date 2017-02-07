Students have potential to change country into developed nation

Bhopal : Students are future of our country and they have potential and strength to change country into a developed nation facing pervaded situations and challenges. It is unfortunate that our country which got freedom 7 decades back is still among the developing countries.

Governor Om Prakash Kohli said this while addressing the convocation ceremony at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. Former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. M. Mohan Rao and Vice Chancellor Barkatullah University Prof. M.D. Tiwari were present on the occasion.

Governor Kohli conferred Former Union Minister Dr. Joshi with D.Sc degree and meritorious students with PhD, Graduate and Post Graduate degrees. Governor Kohli said that several schemes have been started by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the ‘Make in India” campaign to make the country a developed nation. Universities and students should play their role actively to make these schemes successful and to provide benefit of these schemes to the public.

Then only our country will become a developed nation. Moreover, Kohli said that universities should pay attention towards quality of higher education so that universities of our state can gain position in the list of world standard universities.

He said that we will have to understand the changes which are being experienced in the education field. We are living in globilisation era, where there is more competition. If we wish to ensure our identity at global level then our youths will have to make innovations and develop creativity as per these competitions. Former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi said that progress of any country depends on its civilization and culture.

Today’s scenario is different. Small countries of the world is moving forward speedily in the way of development. The countries which got freedom with us have moved ahead in development. This is the subject for concern and deliberations for us.

He told the students to make efforts in such a manner so that our country will attain its position once again as Vishva Guru. Vice Chancellor Prof. M.D. Tiwari welcomed the guests and threw light on the activities of the University.

Programme was conducted by Registrar Prof. U.N. Shukla. Goevrnor Kohli also released the souvenir of the University. Large number of Students, Teachers, Parents and Eminent Citizens were present on the occasion.