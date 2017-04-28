Students give scintillating performance at farewell function

Bhopal : DJ wale babu mera gana baja dae…Achcha chalta hun duaon may yaad rakhna…Party abhi baaki hae…Aaj ki party meri taraf sae…Kala chashma…Students swayed to the rhythms of these and many other songs.

The occasion was the farewell party organised by Computer Science, Commerce and Management and Paramedical Departments of Career College.

Many college students were dressed up in traditional dress for the occasion. The girls were very excited about the programme. All of them wanted to enjoy each and every moment of the party and make the occasion memorable.

The scintillating dance performance on the song ‘Badri ki dulhaniya’ made the audience dance with the performers. The auditorium resounded with the sound of clapping. The catwalk by senior students held the audience spellbound.

On this occasion college principal Dr PN Tiwari said the student life is memorable. Students never forget the love of teachers and the time spent with friends. Heads of all departments wished a bright future for the outgoing students.