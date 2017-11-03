Student gang-raped, all four accused nabbed

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A student preparing for competitive examination, was gang-raped by four men near Habibganj Railway Station, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Thursday. The victim, a civil service aspirant and daughter of an RPF assistant sub-inspector, was returning from her coaching class on Tuesday evening when four men forcibly took her to a desolated place nearby and sexually assaulted her.

She was then physically assaulted by the accused, who also tried to kill her. All the four accused have been arrested. A police complaint of the incident was lodged 24 hours after the crime was committed because of a dispute over jurisdiction of the crime scene.

The incident took place hardly 200 meters away from government railway police (GRP)’s Habibganj station. But they refused to register a case saying the scene of crime fell under the jurisdiction of MP Nagar Police station.

The family members of the victim approached the MP Nagar police station on Wednesday morning but were told the area fell under the jurisdiction of the Habibganj police station. However, Habibganj police station said the area was under the jurisdiction of the GRP.

Only after the family put pressure, the case was registered. However, GRP superintendent of police Anita Malviya denied that there was any delay on their part in registering the case. “Nobody met the GRP personnel immediately after the incident.

Habibganj police station informed us about the crime at 7pm on Wednesday and the case was registered within half-an-hour. We have arrested all the four accused,” the SP said. Bhopal DIG Santosh Singh suspended sub-inspector RN Tekam posted at MP Nagar police station for allegedly refusing to register the case.

Anita Malviya said the accused, who loiter around the railway stations and tracks, waylaid the victim when she was returning home from a coaching institute around 7pm. They dragged the victim to a secluded place and gang raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and jewellery.

The victim in her statement to police said the accused also tried to strangle her. They left the scene thinking she was dead. The girl, however, somehow managed to reach home and shared her ordeals with her parents. Investigations are on in the case.