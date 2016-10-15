Strong convergence of views on terrorism, says Modi

Agencies, Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described Russian President Vladimir Putin as ”an old friend of India,” with whom India shared the strong convergence of views on pressing international and regional issues, particularly terrorism.

Underlining the saying that ”an old friend is better than two new friends”, Mr Modi noted that ”Russia’s clear stand on the need to combat terrorism mirrors our own.”

The remarks came during a joint address to the media, where the PM appreciated Russia’s support of India’s actions to fight cross-border terrorism, in an apparent reference to the September 29 cross border surgical strike at Uri.

”We both affirmed the need for zero tolerance in dealing with terrorists and their supporters. President Putin and I noted the similarity of our views on the situation in Afghanistan and turmoil in West Asia.We also agreed to work closely to respond to the challenges posed by the unsettled nature of the global economic and financial markets.

”Our close collaboration at the United Nations, BRICS, East Asia Summit, G-20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation makes our partnership truly global, both in its scope and coverage,” Mr Modi said.

On the agreements on manufacture of Kamov 226T helicopters, constructions of frigates and acquisition and building of other defence platforms, he said these were in synergy with India’s technology and security priorities and would help achieve the objectives of ‘Make in India’.