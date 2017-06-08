Strife-torn Mandsaur’s Collector transferred

Agencies, Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Government today transferred strife-torn Mandsaur District’s Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh – a day after he was pushed around and misbehaved with by angry protestors – and posted him as a Deputy Secretary at the Mantralaya.

Official sources said Mr Singh was replaced by Shivpuri Collector Omprakash Srivastava. Deputy Secretary (Mineral) Tarun Rathi has been made the Shivpuri Collector.

Likewise, Commissioner (Sagar Municipal Corporation) Kaushalendra Vikram Singh and Additional Managing Director (Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation) Tanvi Sundriyal were shifted as District Collectors of violence-affected Neemuch and Ratlam districts.