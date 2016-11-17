Stormy scenes in LS as Oppn demands discussion on demonetisation under Rule 56

Agencies, New Delhi

The Lok Sabha today witnessed stormy scenes as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan rejected the Opposition demand for adjournment of Question Hour for discussion under Rule 56, the situation arising out of the Government decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, AITC floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, while pressing for adjournment motion, said the common man was undergoing untold sufferings for want of money. Mr Kharge said he also wanted the House to discuss ‘ leakage of demonetisation information to certain people’.

Mr Bandyopadhyay said the decision should be ‘temporarily withdrawn’ to chalk out a final strategy. Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav also made the same demand. When Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked them to let Question Hour proceed, members of the Congress, AITC, CPI(M), SP, RJD, and other Opposition parties stood in their seats making vociferous demands.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth kumar said the Government was ready to discuss the issue under Rule 193, which the Opposition members rejected and trooped into the Well raising slogans condemning the demonetisation move even as the Speaker went ahead with questions amid din.

She asked the members to resume their seats, pointing out that the Government had said that it was ready for discussion. ‘ If you want discussion, resume your seats. But you don’t want discussion, you only want to create a din,’ she said. But Opposition members were unrelenting on their demand for discussion under Rule 56. They continued sloganeering while the Speaker proceeded with Question Hour.