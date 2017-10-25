Stop making issue on Kohli to take a break: Dravid

Agencies, New Delhi

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said that there is no need to make an issue regarding the current captain Virat Kohli should take a break or not. Dravid also present while FICCI Women’s Organisation felicitated Indian women captain Mithali Raj and speedster Jhulan Goswami told mediapersons “when Virat feels he needs rest, he will be rested. There should be no speculation on this.” Chief Selector MSK Prasad had said yesterday “As far as Virat is concerned, there is speculation that he can be given a rest for the entire Sri Lanka series, but this is not true.

As far as the Test series against Sri Lanka is concerned, he is going to play and our rotation policy also applies to the captain. Kohli has been playing consistently since the IPL. We need to give them rest on which we will consider after the Test series.”

On fitness issue Dravid said “It has not been said by anyone that fitness will be the basis of selection. Fitness is also important and cricket is also important which cannot be ignored. No matter how best you are, if you do not play cricket you can not play this game.”

The veteran batsman said, “At the grass root level, there has been lot of work on fitness. Our Under 19 team is also very good in terms of fitness. Our Indian team is one of the best in the world in terms of fitness. The fielding of the Indian team is better than any team and the biggest reason for this is fitness.” Asked about the 2019 World Cup, Dravid said, “The World Cup is far away.

We should focus on the present time now. Many young people have been given the opportunity. Several tour of A team is being organised which has helped in reducing the gap between domestic and international cricket. Currently the Indian team is performing very well and it is very difficult to make a place in this team.”

