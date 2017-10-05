States should slash VAT on Petrol, Diesel by 5%

Agencies, Bhubaneswar/New Delhi

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged states to bring down Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to further bring down the prices and provide more relief to consumers. A day after Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, Pradhan said that a further reduction in VAT will bring more relief to consumers.

“If states slash VAT (on fuel) by 5 per cent, consumers will get more relief. We urge states to take responsibility just like the Centre did, in direction of consumer interest,” Pradhan said, adding that he will write to the states regarding slashing VAT on fuel. Pradhan’s statements came a day after Centre brought down the excise duty on fuel, thereby, bringing down the prices of petrol and diesel considerably.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will soon write to all state chief ministers urging them to cut VAT on petrol and diesel. “We have proactively cut excise duty by Rs 2 per litre, sacrificing Rs 26,000 crore in revenue. Now it’s the turn of states to reduce VAT,” he said. Unlike the Centre, states levy VAT as an ad valorem duty which rises every time there is an increase in price. “States are the biggest beneficiary.

They get all of the VAT collection plus they also get 42 per cent of the central excise collections. The amount remaining with the Centre is used to finance centrally sponsored schemes in states,” Pradhan said.

“States impose VAT ranging from 26 per cent to 38 per cent. I urge all states to reduce VAT by 5 per cent in line with the cut in central excise duty to provide farmers and consumers with one more slab of relief,” the union minister added. On Tuesday, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 19.48 per litre from Rs 21.48 per litre and on diesel to Rs 15.33 a litre from Rs 17.33 previously.