States Posted at: Sep 16 2016 12:44PM image: http://www.uniindia.com/images/share_icon.jpg Share Senior SP leaders jump to resolve chacha-bhatija dispute : Mulayam, CM reject resignation of Shivpal

Agencies, Lucknow

Amid bickering within the first family of the Samajwadi Party escalated last night following resignation by Shivpal Yadav both from Uttar Pradesh ministry and state party president, now senior party leaders have jumped in to pacify Shivpal and requesting him to withdraw his resignation. Shivpal, dashed to the residence of Mulayam this morning along with his son where the party president has rejected his resignation from the state party president.

Mulayam is said to have conveyed to Shivpal that he should continue as the state party president and make his all effort for the success of the party in the 2017 assembly polls. Sources said, ” Mulayam was too annoyed with Shivpal for tendering his resignation and even termed his act as childish.” Yesterday, Akhilesh too had rejected Shivpal’s resignation from the ministry. Meanwhile, support for Shivpal is growing with horde of leaders rushed to his residence this morning.

Assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey along with senior ministers, like Narad Rai, Balram Singh Yadav and others were seen going inside the residence of Shivpal this morning. Sacked ministers Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and Raj Kishore Singh too sided with Shivpal. Gayatri even told media that he is ‘in full support of Shivpal.’

The speaker after meeting Shivpal has rushed to the state party office where he is likely to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma too is slated to reach the party office while party vice- president Kironmayee Nanda is present at the residence of Mulayam. Meanwhile, a split like situation has emerged within the SP as now the supporters of Shivpal demanded ouster of party leader and councilor Ram Gopal Yadav from the party.

Even after Shivpal,urged the workers to go to the party office and convey their feelings to party president, the worker refused to hear his plea and continued to agitate in front of his house. On the other hand in Jaswantnagar in Etawah district, the assembly segment of Shivpal, his supporters brought out processions in support of their legislators and all the markets have shut down.

Saifai, the native town of Mulayam Singh Yadav also falls under the Jaswantnagar assembly segment. Meanwhile, the party president would hold a ‘family panchayat’ here at the party office to resolve the dispute between ‘ chacha and bhatija’ his son and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal.