State’s all round development is govt’s priority

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all round development of all the sections of the society is the priority of the state government. No hinder will come in the way of higher education of children because of fund paucity. Education fee of the children selected in distinguished institutions of country like IIMs and IITs will be arranged by the state government.

Chouhan was addressing the beneficiaries at various programme held at Basania Khurd, Nasrullahganj and forest village Mograkheda of Tahsil Rehti district Sehore today. He distributed free gas connections under the Ujjawala Yojna, residential pattas, Ladli Laxmi yojana certificates and notebooks to the students of government schools on behalf of Maa Sunderdevi Trust.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a reward of Rs. One lakh, Rs. 50 thousand and Rs. 25 thousand will be given to the students of class 10 securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively of all the tahsils of Budhni Assembly area. Similarly, a reward of Rs. One lakh, Rs. 50 thousand and Rs. 25 thousand will be given to the students of class 12 securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Moreover, scholarship will be provided to economically weak students of general category. He said that the state government has given respectable status to the Shikshkarmis as teachers. Sixth pay scale will also be given to them shortly.

Chouhan further mentioned that instructions have been given to the officers for correction in calculation ledger of the teachers. After the corrections, teachers will get around Rs. 1100 crore. Moreover, CM Chouhan said that around Rs. 400 crore will be distributed among farmers under the crop insurance in the district.