Bhopal : Start work immediately after foundation-laying. Revenue, Science and Technology Minister Umashankar Gupta gave these instructions during review of works undertaken by the Municipal Corporation. Gupta instructed to take action against contractors who do not work on time.

He said that the Commissioner should personally review the MLA fund works. He said that an Additional Commissioner level officer should be made nodal officer for every Vidhan Sabha. Gupta instructed to repair the sewerage system in Ward no. 28 and Kotra. He told to repair damaged roads on time.

He told to prepare proposal to widen Panchsheel Nagar main road. Gupta told to end dependence on tankers for drinking water. BMC Commissioner Smt. Priyanka Das and other officers were present at the meeting.