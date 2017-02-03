Stage set for Assembly polls in Goa tomorrow

Agencies, Panaji

With the the month-long campaign undertaken by various political parties for February 4 Assembly polls having ended last evening, stage is set for the elections in Goa tomorrow.

There are 251 candidates contesting on different party tickets for the 40 Assembly constituency seats.

The main parties in the fray are BJP, Congress, Aam Adami Party (AAP) and grand alliance of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there are 11.

10 lakh electorate as registered out of which 5.