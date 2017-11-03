SRK and Karan Johar attempted a unique promotional strategy of keeping the promotions threadbare, apart from the fact that even the lead cast has not given interviews to the media.

Ittefaq is a whodunnit movie which can’t be spoken about as it would reveal the plot of the film. The same thing would have been said over and over again. There are no songs to dance to, there are no scenes which can be discussed or plot points which can be revealed.

Marketing is not about talking a lot about the film, it is actually telling people what the film stands for. In a film like this, actors get a chance to play characters, which is a shift from the typical hero and heroines, so that becomes the part of the storytelling.

If we talk about the character, then we will have to tell you what the character does as well. Shahrukh really wanted to be a part of the film but due to multiple films at that time ho couldn’t be a part of Ittefaq.

He wanted to play the Cop’s role which is played by Akshaye Khanna. The casting was fairly easy because Sidharth Malhotra was offered the film two years ago and Sonakshi Sinha was ideal for the role.

The narration and reading happened over two days and everyone was on board. Ittefaq is a 100-minute film which is releasing on 3rd Nov.