Srinivas Prasad likely to join BJP after Nov 7 : Yeddyurappa

Agencies, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Minister V Srinivas Prasad, who quit the MLA post as well as Congress recently, is likely to join BJP after November 7, State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa said. “The time is not too far for Srinivas Prasad coming into BJP fold. He has been in constant touch with BJP leaders and matter will reach a final stage after November 7”, he told newsmen here yesterday.

Mr Yedyurappa clarified that he had no objection about senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa taking lead of backward class BJP unit and expressed his hope that it would help in bringing the party to power in the State. He said that a special training camp has been arranged at Bengaluru between November 3 and 6 to train the party leaders in a bid to bring BJP to power.

He came down heavily on ruling Congress stating that even the party cadre has been criticising the way in which Siddaramaih Government had been functioning. This has been a indicator of the failure of Siddaramaiah Government in Karnataka. He said that onion growers have been in desperate condition as there was steep dip in onion prices.

The Government has shown scant attention to the problems of the farmers to open purchase centers in various parts of Karnataka.