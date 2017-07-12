Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
5:46 pm - Thursday July 13, 2017

Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides, shooting stones

July 12, 2017 2:27 pm

Agencies, Srinagar

The national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the rest of the country, was closed due to landslides and shooting, triggered by overnight heavy rain. ‘We have suspended traffic on the highway due to landslides and shooting stones in Penthal area,’ a traffic police official told UNI.

However, he said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway have already pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides.

It will take some time to put through the highway, he said adding but the weather is still not favourable. Meanwhile, large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the Penthal on the highway.

The historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region and the national highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir are through for traffic despite rain.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Fresh batch of 3,791 Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp Fresh batch of 3,791 Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp
Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides, shooting stones Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides, shooting stones
3 HM militants killed in central Kashmir encounter 3 HM militants killed in central Kashmir encounter
India enters into ‘One nation-One tax’ GST regime India enters into ‘One nation-One tax’ GST regime