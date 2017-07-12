Srinagar-Jammu highway closed due to landslides, shooting stones

Agencies, Srinagar

The national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the rest of the country, was closed due to landslides and shooting, triggered by overnight heavy rain. ‘We have suspended traffic on the highway due to landslides and shooting stones in Penthal area,’ a traffic police official told UNI.

However, he said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway have already pressed into service sophisticated machines and men to clear the landslides.

It will take some time to put through the highway, he said adding but the weather is still not favourable. Meanwhile, large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the Penthal on the highway.

The historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region and the national highway, linking Ladakh region with Kashmir are through for traffic despite rain.