Spurt in Onion Prices

Jump of 80 per cent in onion price in 10 days is very severe and serious on consumers. The Lasalgaon in Nasik district of Maharashtra is biggest onion trading mandi in India that mostly determine the onion price structure in wholesale and retail markets. The onion prices are going up here and is feared from 80 to it may go upto 100 per cent increase in the onion price.

Only few months back on the crop arrival in March-April the prices crashed upto zero level and in Madhya Pradesh Government purchased entire stocks directly from the farmers at the rate of Rs.8 per kilogram. The onion are not kept in general type of godown on dry condition. The onion, potatoes and fruits can only be stored in cold storages.

Strangely everybody know about it then too the onions were kept in open grounds or in school rooms as dry godowns. Obviously the net result was that tonnes of onion rotted and totally spoiled like all other perishable vegetables. The state spent crores of rupees in purchasing it and spent crores of rupees in throwing or burying in far off spots as waste. Now when there is spurt in prices the Government at the Centre is making plan to import the onion from other countries.

It very absurd situation to throw away our own production and within few months import it. Crores of rupees spent in throwing out onions away from the populated areas. With this money the State and Central Government easily and should constructed chain of cold storages in onion growing areas.

It would have saved crores of rupees of the state and onions will be available round the year in fair and reasonable prices. Even now the Central Government Agro Agency NABARD and Agro Agencies of the States the MARKFED should jointly and urgently take up the task to construct chain of cold storages in the country to preserve the onions, potatoes and fruits to keep the regular supplies round the year. In Madhya Pradesh purchase and wasting of onion has become a massive racket of political and administrative corruption. Tonnes of onion sold out and in records it is shown thrown as waste.