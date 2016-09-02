Spread of terror real threat to international peace : PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Describing terrorism as the gravest threat to international peace, India and Egypt today resolved to strengthen cooperation in combating the menace at all levels. After having extensive dialogue with visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah AI-Sisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint media briefing that growing radicalisation, violence and spread of terror are a real threat across regions.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They considered terrorism to be one of the gravest threats to international peace and security. They reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism at all levels. They also reaffirmed their resolve to work together at UN on concluding the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT),” a joint statement said.

During the delegation level meeting the two leaders held extensive talks covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Mr Modi congratulated Egyptian President on the election of the new Parliament in his country in January this year, which successfully completed the political transition expounded in the road map adopted by the Egyptian people in 2013. Mr Modi expressed his support for the democratic transition in Egypt.