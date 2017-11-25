Sports Authority of India to be downsized by 50%: Col Rathore

Agencies, New Delhi

The government is considering downsizing the Sports Authority of India (SAI) staffs by 50 per cent in next five years and outsourcing some of its functions as part of its restructuring programme.

Talking to mediapersons here, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Col Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “By 2022, the Sports Authority of India will be trimmed by 50 per cent and the word ‘Authority’ will be replaced with ‘Services’.

Things like auditing and cleaning would be outsourced.” Under restructured sports body, the coaches will have a larger say in the programme, he added.

The restructuring of SAI first came into limelight in 2015 when the then Sports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had asked the then Secretary Ajit Sharan to expedite the restructuring of its cadre to create at least nine more regional centres in the country and to effectively manage these centres, especially in the north eastern region and bigger states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.