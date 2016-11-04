Special lecture at Manav Sangrahalaya

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal under its activities of “Vigilance Awareness Week” organised a special lecture on “necessary measures for preventing of corruption” where Deputy Commissioner (Vigilance) of Income Tax, Mrs. Bhawna Singh was the keynote speaker.

Mrs. Singh gave a power-point presentation and explained the subject in detail. Mrs. Singh said “we are living in a digital world now, which has acute level of transparency, it is near impossible for anyone to hide information”.

Describing this year’s theme of promotion of public participation she said “the public participation is essential not only for prevention of corruption, it is the key element of all government schemes. In this generation of social media the awareness about rights and justice is increasing rapidly”. She further said “prevention of corruption is possible only through cooperation between bureaucracy and citizens”.

To promote the culture of Integrity, transparency and accountability it is very important to have the cooperation of all. It gives direction to a corruption-free society. Speaking on this occasion, Director, IGRMS, Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri said “in this week we need to recognize difficult rules and procedures and ease them up for public with help of enforcement agencies followed by informing about those to the employees and decide accountability and promote ethical practices”.

The programme was coordinated by Mr Dipak Kumar Choudhary and Lt. Col. Nitiraj Deshpandey gave the vote of thanks.