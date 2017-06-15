Special Film Show – The Wishing Tree

Bhopal : Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal organized a special film show of the movie namely; The Wishing Tree presented by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India at Cinepolis at Aashima Mall on 14.06.2017 by 09:30 am. 150 under privileged children from NGO likes Parvarsh, Bachpan, Sarokar, Nityaseva and Dishanjali watched the film. It is informed through the film that tree fulfil our all wishes so we should safe & conserve them on any cost.

After the film show, Scientist-B of the Museum Manik Lal Gupta make them understand that trees attracted the cloud to rain, help to recharge ground water, tree made incessant the rivers and tree provided us all our basic products. So we should do plantation and conserver the trees. The pledge was read by In-charge of the Museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma and all the children & other people took a Pledge to conserve the trees & nature. The film show programme was ended with the vote of thanks by Manoj Kumar Sharma, Scientist-in-Charge to the all NGOs & children.