Special Campaign to be launched to Redress Revenue Cases in Shahdol Division

Bhopal : Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh has given a time period of 2 months to all the collectors of Shahdol division for redressal of cent percent revenue cases. He mentioned that all the revenue officers should redress all the cases through their filed staff within this time limit. Singh was reviewing the redressal of revenue cases of Shahdol division at Shahdol today.

Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Pandey was also present on the occasion. Singh said that he will review once again after 2 months. A strict action will be taken against concerned officers if pending cases are found. He further mentioned that all the district collectors should launch a drive in all the districts of division for redressal of cases for mutation, partition and demarcation and other revenue cases. He instructed that all the collectors should recover cent percent amount towards diversion, nuzul and other penalties.

CS Singh directed the Commissioners and Collectors to ensure imposition of fine against concerned officers for not providing notified services within time limit under the public service guarantee act. He also directed the officers to ensure fulfillment of Chief Minister’s announcements on top priority. Principal Secretary Pandey issued instructions that all the revenue officers should register orders mandatorily in the record if they issue any order as regard to the redresssal of revenue cases.

He informed that girdavari work is being begun through mobile app in the state. Now cent percent girdavari will be undertaken by the app. Campaign will be started from August 15 for Khasra Khatoni and free naqsha distribution in the state. Principal Secretary Public Service Hariranjan Rao, Secretary Revenue P. Narhari, Commissioner Land record M.K. Agrawal, Commissioner Revenue Rajnish Shrivastava and Additional Commissioner Madhukar Agany were present in the meeting.