Speaker warns Oppn members of ‘tough action’ against disturbing House proceedings

Agencies, New Delhi

The Opposition members protesting against demonetisation in the Lok Sabha were today given a stern warning by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan against disturbing proceedings of the House.

As soon as the House reassembled at noon after 20 minutes of adjournment during Question Hour, the Speaker announced that she was rejecting the notices for adjournment for debate on demonetisation under a Rule that entails voting given by leader of the Congress in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, of Trinamool Congress Sudip Bandhopadhyay, and leaders of other parties, including the Left, saying the matter could be debated under any other provision.

Along with this announcement, she also said she had been watching that the protesting members were disturbing other members coming in front of them when they were speaking, and by doing so they were depriving those members of their right to speak in the House. ‘So please do’nt do it. I do’nt want to take any tough step,’ Ms Mahajan said, triggering a fresh outburst of protests from the Opposition members.