Spain set up title clash against first time finalist England

Agencies, Kolkata

Three times runners up Spain tonight set up a summit clash against England after the Spaniards ousted the 2015 finalist Mali 3-1 in the second semifinal play at Navi Mumbai, hours after the Three Lions beat Brazil with an identical margin in the World Cup under 17 here tonight.

The final would be played on October 28 at 2000 hours (IST) and three times winners Brazil will fight out for third place versus African side Mali on the same pitch at 1700 hours. Runners up in 1991, 2003 and 2007 Spain beat Mali 3-1 with double strikes from captain Abel Ruiz in the 19th (penalty ) and 43rd minute and Ferron Torres goal came in the 73rd minute play.

A reducer Mali came through L N’Diaye a minute later in a hard fought game at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In Kolkata a second hat-trick in as many matches from Rhian Brewster led England into the final after a 3-1 victory over Brazil today.

The first half – played in front of 63,881 fans – lived up to the billing, as the Three Lions twice took the lead through Brewster. The Liverpool striker opened the scoring just ten minutes in, finishing off Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross on the rebound.

Brazil restored parity in between Brewster’s first-half brace, equalising through Wesley on 21 minutes after England goalkeeper Curtis Anderson could only block Paulinho’s powerful strike into the goalscorer’s path.

But England were back in front just before the break, with Brewster scoring his tournament-leading sixth goal from Steven Sessegnon’s byline cut-back. It was the No 9 that then sealed England’s passage into the final with his third goal of the game. , as he converted a low cross at the far post from substitute Emile Smith Rowe.

Defeat for Brazil will see them play in the match for third place, also on Saturday.