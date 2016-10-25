Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Samajwadi Party : Month long dispute resolved, sacked UP ministers to be taken back

October 25, 2016 12:23 pm

akhilesh

Agencies, Lucknow

After days of uncertainty and averting a possible split in the party, the dispute in the first family of the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is set to have resolved with an amicable formula.

In the first phase Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will take back all the four ministers sacked last week including his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. Party sources here told UNI that the four sacked ministers –Shivpal Singh Yadav, Narad Rai,Om Prakash Singh and Sadab Fatima would be reinstated in the State ministry very soon.

