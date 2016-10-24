SP crisis : Meeting ended inconclusive, spat between Akhilesh-Shivpal in front of Mulayam

Agencies, Lucknow

Split within the ruling Samajwadi Party seems to have been averted for the time being with party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav keeping their daggers down. However, the three leaders openly spoke against each other and the contentious issues plaguing the first family of the party remained unresolved.

Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav delivered a stern message to his CM son for falling in line. Mr Yadav categorically stated his preference for the three persons –Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh and Ansari brothers—all disliked by Akhilesh. He also conveyed to his son that he is the boss of the party and party will run it as per his agenda—thereby conveying that the chief minister will have to work as per his terms and conditions. Mr Yadav made his intention clear by stating that Amar Singh is (like) his brother and he had saved him from going to jail, hence he cannot disown him and Shivpal at any cost.

Mulayam rebuking the chief minister said, “ power has gone to your head after becoming chief minister; you are now patronising the bootleggers and gamblers. Shivpal Yadav is your uncle and embrace him..,..Shivpal has nursed the party with his blood and sweat and you have no idea of the history of the party and the hardships faced by me and Shivpal during the days of our struggle’’. SP chief also lashed out at the chief minister for his vehement opposition to the Rajya Sabha MP Amar singh.

“You abuse Amar Singh, do you know about the help rendered to me by Amar Singh, had he not helped me then I would have faced conviction and had to go to jail’’. SP chief added “contribution of Shivpal Yadav for the party can never be forgotten, he represents the common people “. “I can not hear a word against Shivpal and Amar singh and I can never be separated from these two persons’’. Earlier Akhilesh too announced that he was not forming a new party and was ready to step down if his father, Mulayam, wants who is his political guru too.

The meeting called by the Party patriarch to broker peace in this high profile family drama, however, ended in a spat between son and father with Akhilesh charging Mulayam with openly siding with leaders like Amar Singh and Gyatri Prajapati. “It was a complete chaos..,..as soon as the meeting ended Shivpal Singh Yadav took charge of one mike and Akhilesh got control of another throwing charges at each other.

Mulayam was sitting in between as a mute spectator. It is unfortunate what happened today,” a senior legislator told this reporter. “Yes, this can be said that Mulayam has failed to bring truce. It is unfortunate … but true,” he said. The meeting of legislators, MPs and senior party leaders was reduced to an arena to show strength by Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh. Supporters of both these leaders shouted slogans against each other.

But supporters of Akhilesh outnumbered Shivpal Singh’s supporters and at one time they booed state party president. Clashes were being reported between two supporters since morning and police had to intervene several times to avert any untoward incident in and outside the SP office.