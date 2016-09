Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today commuted the death penalty of the convict in the 23-year-old Soumya rape and murder case, to seven year imprisonment.

The convict – Govindachami – was earlier slapped with capital punishment by the trial court in Kerala and that was later confirmed by the Kerala High Court.

Setting aside the sentence confirmed by the High Court, a three-judge bench of the apex court held the convict guilty of rape only and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment.