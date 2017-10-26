Sonowal pitches Assam to investors

Agencies, New Delhi

Stating that the situation in Assam was conducive for business activities, the Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Tuesday called upon the investors around the globe to join hands with the government for the growth of the state.

“Assam’s disadvantages such as insurgency and lack of enabling business environment were things of the past. The state has now been very peaceful and is absolutely safe for any business activities,” he said.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the Global investors Summit- Advantage Assam, here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Assam and the entire Northeast could become the new growth engines of the country.

“The entire industrial ecosystem is investment friendly, supportive and accommodating. State’s industrial base is spread across a wide spectrum of industries in petroleum, petrochemicals, fertilisers, textile, cement, paper and hosts of services,” he added.

The state government is organizing a two day Global Investors’ Summit on February 3-4 next year with the aim of inviting investments to the north eastern state. Speaking about Assam’s unique locational advantage in the age of regional economic cooperation, Sonowal said the State was the gateway to the vibrant economies of the South-east Asian countries and it would be of great benefit for the investors.

“Assam is rapidly emerging as a strategic base for foreign and domestic investors to tap its vast potential,” Sonowal said. Speaking on the occasion the State Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said Assam was going through a massive transformation in every sector, from infrastructure to reforms to land policy to good governance and it was the right time for the investors to come forward and explore business opportunities in Assam.

“Assam is connected to all major cities of the country through East-West corridor, air and rail network. It also has highest numbers of airport density in the country with the international airport at Guwahati. The government has recently approved Rs 1000 crore for a new air terminal in Guwahati.” he added.

Mr Patowary said the waterway no. 1 through the river Brahmaputra provides access to sea ports of Kolkata and Bangladesh. The proposed Trans-Asian Railway and Trans-Asian Highway will further improve the connectivity with most of the countries under ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Key government officials of the state including the Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia , Additional Chief Secretary and Industries & Commerce Ravi Capoor briefed about the different investment opportunities available in the state of Assam at the curtain raiser event.

Different sectors including IT & ITES, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, tourism, hospitality and wellness, river transport and port townships are to be the prime focus sectors of the summit.

As a precursor to the main Summit, the state government has planned to organise roadshows at various locations at both domestic and international locations, to showcase the business potential and investment opportunities in the state.