Sonowal enlists Swaraj’s help for global business meet

Agencies, Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the latter’s office in New Delhi late last evening and discussed several issues.

Extending an invitation to the External Affairs Minister for the Global Business Summit to be held in the state in February next year, Sonowal requested Swaraj to facilitate the necessary documentation of the foreign delegates who would be coming to participate in the summit. Easy and hassle-free process to obtain clearances for the visiting delegates would go a long way in finding big ticket investors for the state, Sonowal said.

The chief minister also put forth his request for an easy process to get clearances for the state ministers and bureaucrats to visit the foreign countries in the next few months for inviting investors and also to generate awareness about the Summit across the world so that more and more global business players evince interest to participate in the event.

As this would be the first such Global Business Summit to be held in the state which has the potential to open the state’s economy for major business investments and usher in a period of industrial growth and generate employment opportunities, Sonowal said the state government is making all efforts to project the state in the best possible way and also undertaking policies to facilitate a conducive business environment.

The External Affairs Minister assured all help from her ministry for the success of the mega business event.