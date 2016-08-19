Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Sonia discharged from Ganga Ram hospital, doctors advise rest, further treatment

August 19, 2016 2:58 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was re-admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for a ‘minor treatment procedure’ on August 17, was discharged this afternoon, a medical bulletin said. According to Dr S P Byotra, Vice-Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, ” Ms Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for a planned minor treatment procedure on August 17, which she underwent successfully.

She has shown good recovery and has been discharged today. She has been advised rest, rehabilitation and further treatment.” Ms Gandhi visited Ganga Ram hospital on August 17 for a checkup as advised by doctors at the time of her discharge on August 14. Earlier, the All India Congress Committee chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on August 3 with fever, dehydration and shoulder injury after she fell ill during the Congress roadshow in Varanasi on August 2. She was initially taken to the Army Research and Referral Hospital on August 2 evening but was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on August 3.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

